Transitions-Mental Health Association holds free shoe giveaway for community members in need

Transitions-Mental Health Association (TMHA) is holding free shoe giveaways this week in their main office at 784 High Street.

TMHA clients can select brand-new shoes for free and the organization plans to hold the same operation in Northern Santa Barbara County this May.

The pop-up is the result of donations from the Vans Outlet in Pismo Beach. The donations benefit more than TMHA with programs such as Homeless Outreach, Behavioral Health Navigation, and SLO County Wellness Centers benefiting.

“We have folks who have shared they are living in the creek and that getting a pair of waterproof shoes is going to make a huge difference in their day to day as well as families with children that have come in that they havent been able to get shoes for all their kids in awhile,” said Transitions Mental Health Community Resource Coordinator Clara Cobb.

A giveaway was on Monday and another giveaway will be held on Tuesday from 12 - 4 pm at their location on High Street.