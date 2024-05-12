The Tranz Central Coast and Central Coast Pride hosted its second annual Trans Pride in the Park event on Saturday at Meadow Park in San Luis Obispo.

The event featured haircuts and makeup tutorials, professional portrait photography, a clothing exchange, and more.

KSBY News spoke with one organizer on the significance of events like this.

“It can be really scary," said Landon St. James, Tranz Central Coast chair. "I think being trans in the world right now is hard. It's difficult. There's a lot of noise but we're here too, right? We're also making a lot of noise and we just want people to know that they belong, you know? That's our motto at Tranz Central Coast, you belong. We want people to know that and feel that."

Central Coast Pride's next pride party event takes place this Friday at The Siren in Morro Bay from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.