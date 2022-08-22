Trash compacter catches fire, damages Ross in Goleta

Fire crews knocked down a fire burning in a trash compacter in Goleta early Monday morning.

Santa Barbara County Fire Department officials say the fire was called in at about 4 a.m. on Aug. 22 behind Ross Department Store on Market Place.

When firefighters arrived, they found a flames burning a 10 foot by 10 foot by 20 foot area. They got the fire under control within about 50 minutes.

Fire officials say Ross's stock room had heavy smoke damage from the fire. The rest of the building sustained light smoke damage.

The fire was spotted by shopping center employees heading to work who called 911.

The fire's cause is under investigation.