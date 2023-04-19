Travel experts expect air travel increase this summer at Central Coast airports

Air travel numbers at the San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport are on the rise when it comes to summer ticket sales

Officials with the San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport say that travel numbers have increased by about 25% from 2022.

CEO of visit SLO CAL, Chuck Davison, said that this is going to be a record year for travel.

Some who planned to visit the Central Coast said that they anticipated having to plan ahead.

“I told my wife we’re not doing this 2 to 3 weeks stuff, we have to book way in advance,” said visitor Demetrius Cunnigham.

Davison said the demand will only increase as summer approaches.

One of the reasons for an increase is that there is a higher demand for flights than there are flights available.

“International travel still isn’t back at its full capacity since pre-pandemic,” said Davison.

Another reason for the increase demand is because of the winter weather California and the Central Coast have experienced this year.

"We're already seeing really high bookings for memorial day, Forth of July, and into Labor Day," David says.

If you're planning to travel in or out of the Central Coast, it is highly recommended that you start planning your trip ahead of time.