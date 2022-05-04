Travel Paso reports record-breaking revenue as tourism rebounds

This is National Travel and Tourism Week and California Tourism Month.

Travel Paso announced that it's partnering with the City of Paso Robles to celebrate the city's rebound and record-breaking visitor-generated revenues from the past year.

According to Travel Paso, revenues from the city's Transient Occupancy Tax (TOT), which is billed to guests at every hotel, RV resort and short-term rental, hit a record $1 million in July 2021.

The money generated through the TOT supports city services, such as parks and recreation, road improvements, and the police and fire departments.

Travel Paso's executive director says tourism has also positively impacted many local businesses as the city gets discovered.

"Tourism really matters in a community like Paso Robles," said Stacie Jacob. "It not only provides jobs, keeps our folks employed in a really big way, but it really does provide this amazing quality of life that we as residents get to enjoy every single day."

In honor of the milestone, the organization will be hosting a free 4th of July fireworks extravaganza for the community at Barney Schwartz Park.