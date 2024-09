Travelers on Southbound Highway 41 planning to go Eastbound on Highway 46 in Cholame will encounter a detour this week.

Drivers on this route will be redirected onto Westbound Highway 46 for about one mile before being able to turn around and continue onto Eastbound Highway 46.

Caltrans says the temporary detour allows them to continue widening a segment of Highway 46 East from a two-lane highway into a four-lane expressway.

Officials say the detour will last from Monday until Friday.