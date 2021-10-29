Treats for infants in the Marian's Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, thanks to longtime hospital volunteer

This Halloween, there are plenty of treats for infants in the Marian Regional Medical Center Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, thanks to a longtime hospital volunteer.

Candy Martin has been a volunteer at the hospital for 23 years.

Ahead of Halloween this year, she hand-crocheted pumpkin caps and batman costumes for the little ones in the NICU.

Martin says that for the parents, it’s already a difficult time for their child to be in the NICU, especially during the pandemic, and this was one way she could lift the spirits of people during a difficult time.

“So just a little joy and a little something really makes a big difference. just to say you’re going to make it. it’s such a small gesture, at least for me. but it’s a fun thing for me to do. and then it’s a blessing to them," Candy Martin, hospital volunteer.”

Each year, the NICU at Marian celebrates its graduates with a Halloween-themed celebration, hosting more than 300 tiny tots and their loved ones - reuniting them with the physicians, nurses, and volunteers.

Unfortunately, this year’s event was canceled due to Covid-19 safety concerns.