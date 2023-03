A tree fell Tuesday, completely blocking a Highway 101 offramp in Arroyo Grande.

It happened shortly after 1:30 p.m. on the southbound Fair Oaks Ave. offramp.

Crews were on scene working to remove the tree from the roadway.

It was one of several reports of downed trees during strong wind and rain Tuesday afternoon.

The California Highway Patrol was also responding to a report of a tree that fell onto a vehicle on Las Pilitias Rd. southeast of Santa Margarita.