Tree branch snaps, hits parked car in Avila Beach

A large branch snapped off a tree and fell onto a busy roadway right in the middle of Avila Beach on Sunday.

Avila Beach Drive was blocked off at San Miguel Street as crews cleared the scene.

The falling branch hit a parked car and left a sizeable dent.

“It went through all the big storms, and it was parked in this area, and nothing happened,” said Avila Beach Resident Abdul, whose car was struck by the falling tree branch. “Now it's like a beautiful, sunny day. I was actually still in bed. Then my nephew came and said that were police cars and fire truck. I think ‘the car,’ a tree fell on the car. And as you can see, I came here, and they were in the process of cutting the tree off.”

The roadway opened at about 2:10 p.m. and no injuries were reported.