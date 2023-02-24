Tree falls into San Luis Obispo apartment complex

A tree fell and crashed into an apartment complex in San Luis Obispo during heavy rain and wind Friday morning.

It happened on Serrano Drive just after 5 a.m.

City fire crews say the 26-inch diameter pine tree crashed through the roof of two of the units in the complex.

"It came into the kitchen portion of the house. The occupant was not in that area, and the wall and the roof held the tree up for the most part," said Acting Battalion Chief John MacDonald, San Luis Obispo City Fire Department.

No one was hurt but seven people were displaced. Representatives from the Red Cross were assisting them with housing.

A tree removal company will remove the tree.