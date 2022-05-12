Tree falls on Santa Barbra County Foodbank warehouse

A tree fell on the Santa Barbara County Foodbank warehouse in south county.

Foodbank officials say a tree fell overnight Tuesday crushing the office portion of the warehouse located on Hollister Ave. near Goleta.

The building suffered significant damage, however, Foodbank officials say they plan to return to operations as soon as Thursday.

Santa Barbara County Fire crews were on scene throughout the day assessing the damage. They say no one was injured in the incident.

To support the warehouse rebuild, visit this website.