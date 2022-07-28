'Tree House' for sale goes viral on internet

If you're looking to connect with nature - and you're in the market for a home - a Pismo Beach house could be right up your alley.

The "tree" house is listed for 3.8 million dollars on Zillow.

It went viral on the internet over the weekend because it's built around an oak tree.

If you look closely, you can see the trunk of the tree growing under the house. Its branches also grow through the center of the home.

But that's not all.

The home on Price Canyon Road has multiple buildings for a total of 9 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms.

It was built in 1966.