Trespasser hospitalized after being shot in the face in Paso Robles, deputies say

San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's deputies responded to reports of a shooting in rural Paso Robles Tuesday night.

It happened at around 10:50 p.m. on the 14-thousand block of Chimney Rock Road.

Deputies say the initial report that came in was of two trespassers in a car on the property. The man inside the home on the property, Daniel Enriquez David, 67, confronted one of the trespassers. Deputies say the two got into an argument and David fired a shotgun at the car hitting Michael Fordyce, 37, of Paso Robles.

Fordyce was shot in the face and shoulder and was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening wounds, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies say no arrests were made and the investigation indicates the shooting was done in self-defense after Fordyce made threats against David which caused him to be in fear of his life.

Fordyce has remained uncooperative with investigators. Deputies say the investigation is ongoing.