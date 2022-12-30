Tri-Valley R.C. Modelers Club looking for new place to fly

A model airplane club based in Santa Maria is looking for a new home for the new year.

Members of the Tri-Valley R.C. Modelers Club say they've been flying at the Santa Maria Elks Rodeo Grounds for more than a decade, but earlier this year, they learned that their contract to operate at the site would not be renewed.

The club's contract ends this month and board members say they've been having trouble finding a new location to fly.

"There is certain criteria we have to meet with the FAA as well as the Academy of Model Aeronautics," explained Jody McCoy, Tri-Valley R.C. Modelers Vice President. "It is not as simple as just going out to fly off of someone's piece of property."

Wes Brown, Board Chairman of Santa Maria Elks Recreation, tells KSBY News the decision to end the contract was made in an effort to make room for new community events such as Christmas in the Country and the Haunted Hills Drive-Thru.

Brown says they informed Tri-Valley R.C. Modelers and other groups that use the rodeo grounds months before their leases were set to end, in hopes of giving them time to find new locations

Members of Tri-Valley R.C. Modelers add that they are seeking the community's help in finding a new location. You can learn more about the club ob their website by clicking here: https://www.trivalleyrcmodelers.com/a/r/szz/rc/home