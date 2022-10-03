Tribal groups gather to celebrate the 25th Annual Chumash Intertribal Pow-Wow

Native American tribes from throughout North America traveled to Santa Ynez to celebrate their heritage during the 25th Annual Chumash Intertribal Pow-Wow.

This was the first time the tribe has hosted the annual two-day event in Santa Ynez since it was moved to Live Oak Camp in Santa Barbara in the 1990s.

The Chumash Intertribal Pow-Wow draws hundreds of members of tribal nations from throughout North America to participate in dancing and drumming competitions.

Dancing categories range in age from young children to 70 years and older and many dance styles including traditional, straight, fancy, and grass.

"Get out and get educated about your local tribes and different dances and whatever different cultural history and things like that in this area I think that's important to have that education," said Alan Childs, the Prairie Island Tribal Council Previous Treasurer.

The Pow-Wow is an annual effort of a committee of Chumash Tribal volunteers who plan, organize and operate the two-day event.

The committee's goal is to provide the community with educational and cultural experiences.