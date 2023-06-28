Triple-A: Central Coast ranks third in top destinations for SOCAL visitors this July 4th weekend

AAA predicts that more than 50 million people will travel more than 50 miles or more from their homes. That's about two million more than in 2022.

This year, about 43 million people will drive to their destinations while four million will fly.

According to AAA, the Central Coast is the third among the top five destinations for Southern California travelers.

Some locals are preparing to get away for the extended holiday weekend while others are preparing for tourism.

The Automobile Club of Southern California expects local roadway travel over Independence Day to be close to the volume seen in 2019, which was an all-time record for the holiday.

"What we've seen over the last few years is the fact that so many people come from Southern California," Pismo Beach resident Buster Hunt said. "Now it's 120-130 mile drive, and some of it is nicer than the Southern California beaches now and the crowds and the weather and everything else, so yeah, it doesn't surprise me. It's not a well-kept secret anymore."

The San Luis Obispo Airport says while they're a small team they are prepped for the extended weekend operating at capacity.

"On Friday 15 flights will be departing from San Luis Obispo and 15 will be arriving," San Luis Obispo Airport Deputy Director of Planning and Outreach, Courtney Pene, said. "So, there'll be quite a bit of influx, but it's nothing that we can't handle.”

According to AAA, air travel is expected to see the biggest spike with passengers paying 40-50 percent more for flights compared to last year. Despite the surge in prices, bookings are not slowing down.

“We just remind passengers to pack your patience to have things ready when you go through TSA, have your liquids separate, and just help the process to move along faster so when people are ready they can be received through TSA," Pene added.

Frequent fliers are recommended to apply for a TSA pre-check to save time. If you're planning on traveling by road, make sure you've done a thorough inspection of your vehicle's tires, battery, and fluid levels before leaving to your destination.

“I am not working, so I am able to be flexible and leave early and get out of town before the crowd and come back after the Fourth of July," Shell Beach resident Korie Bayer said. "I'll be able to enjoy it in Boston without having to deal with the traffic and the chaos.”

Las Vegas and San Diego were the two destinations above the Central Coast expected to see greater Southern California travelers.