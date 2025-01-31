Triple the pets and triple the fun with these Pets of the Week!

Happy Friday Central Coast! It is time to introduce you to our Pets of the Week, and this week we have a whole bundle of cuteness!

First up is amber a sweet husky from Woods Humane Society. She came to woods from the county shelter a few months ago in need of medical care. The vet team fixed her up and now she is happy, healthy and ready to find her forever home, just without one eye.

Now turning our attention just down the road to the SLO County Animal Services Center for a pair of best buddies also in need of a home. First is a familiar face, pit-sharpei mix: frankie! He has made great friends with a one-year-old Visla mix, cedar. They both have great manners and fun-loving personalities!

