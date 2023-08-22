Truck being towed on flatbed hits San Luis Obispo bridge

Southbound Highway 101 traffic was backing up through part of San Luis Obispo Tuesday after part of a truck hit a bridge.

It happened around 4:05 p.m. in the southbound lanes.

The tree trimming truck was being towed on the back of a flatbed trailer at the time.

KSBY

California Highway Patrol Officer Greg Klingberg says it’s believed a portion of the truck only hit the railroad bridge, but the California Boulevard overpass was also being checked.

One lane of traffic was being let through the area as of 4:30 p.m. but a SIG Alert has been issued due to the backup.

Crews were called out to assess damage to the bridge.

There have been no reports of injuries.