Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Truck being towed on flatbed hits San Luis Obispo bridge

Traffic is backed up in the area
Truck hits bridge.jpg
KSBY
Truck hits bridge.jpg
Posted at 4:46 PM, Aug 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-22 19:48:38-04

Southbound Highway 101 traffic was backing up through part of San Luis Obispo Tuesday after part of a truck hit a bridge.

It happened around 4:05 p.m. in the southbound lanes.

The tree trimming truck was being towed on the back of a flatbed trailer at the time.

Truck hits bridge 2.jpg

California Highway Patrol Officer Greg Klingberg says it’s believed a portion of the truck only hit the railroad bridge, but the California Boulevard overpass was also being checked.

One lane of traffic was being let through the area as of 4:30 p.m. but a SIG Alert has been issued due to the backup.

Crews were called out to assess damage to the bridge.

There have been no reports of injuries.

Truck hits bridge 3.jpg

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY-70 sidebar promo.jpg