A semi-truck hit a fire hydrant in San Luis Obispo on Thursday, sending a geyser of water shooting into the air.

It happened at about 1 p.m. at the corner of California Blvd. and Taft St.

No one was injured, according to the San Luis Obispo Police Department.

The San Luis Obispo Utilities Department was called out to turn off the water and cap the broken hydrant.