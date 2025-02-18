Truck carrying limestone overturns on Chimney Rock Rd.

A truck crash and hazmat incident forced the closure of Chimney Rock Road for several hours on Monday.

It happened just after 8:30 a.m. east of Cypress Mountain Road in rural northern San Luis Obispo County.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the driver of a truck hauling a trailer containing powdered limestone was driving too fast and lost control at a curve in the roadway. The truck went off the edge of the road and overturned, spilling limestone and diesel fuel onto the embankment.

The driver reportedly suffered only minor injuries.

The CHP says it took about four hours to clean up the spill and remove the vehicle.

