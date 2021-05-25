Truck crash blocks portion of Hwy 101 in Arroyo Grande

A Sig Alert was issues Tuesday afternoon for a portion of Highway 101 in Arroyo Grande due to a big rig crash.

The crash happened shortly before 1:15 p.m. in the southbound lanes near the S. Halcyon Road offramp, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The big rig and a trailer could be seen in the center divider and also blocking the #1 lane. A portion of guardrail was also damaged.

Traffic was moving slowly through the area as of 2 p.m.

No word on the extent of any injuries but an ambulance was requested at the scene.