Santa Lucia Canyon Rd. just north of the Lompoc federal penitentiary was closed to traffic Wednesday afternoon due to a truck crash.

It happened shortly before 12:30 p.m. near Oakridge Rd.

According to first responders at the scene, the big rig driver was headed southbound when he somehow lost control and the vehicle ended up on its side.

The truck was carrying a load of pallets.

The driver was reportedly taken to the hospital with minor injuries.