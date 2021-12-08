Truck crashes into building in Paso Robles, causes "sufficient damage"

A truck crashed into a Paso Robles building on Tuesday night, officials say.
Responders received a call about a crash near 19th and Spring Sts. at about 6:55 p.m., a spokesperson with Paso Robles Police Department told KSBY.
Officers say that the truck's driver swerved to avoid an oncoming vehicle and lost control of his truck, which hit the building.
A fire broke out following the impact, and the truck took out one corner of the building. The crash caused the building to be red-tagged.
Crews put out the fire, and no one was injured in the crash.
Officials say the crash was not DUI-related.