The driver of a semi-truck died in a crash off Highway 101 Thursday in the Santa Maria area.

It happened at around 2:30 p.m. along the northbound lanes of the highway north of Solomon Road.

Officers say the semi truck veered off the eastbound side of the road and ended up near a vineyard.

Officers say the driver was killed. His name has not yet been released.

No other vehicles were involved and no other information was immediately available.