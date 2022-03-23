Truck fire shuts down southbound Hwy 101 through Santa Barbara

Southbound Hwy 101 is closed after a large truck crashed and caught on fire in Santa Barbara on Wednesday afternoon.

Officials first reported the crash at about 1:26 p.m. in the right hand shoulder of southbound Hwy 101, near the Cabrillo Blvd. offramp.

Initial reports indicate the driver lost control of the vehicle. The truck overturned and caught fire near the railroad tracks. The fire ignited nearby brush.

The fire department has stopped trains along the railroad tracks.

Santa Barbara Police and Santa Barbara City Fire crews were on scene of the crash

Freeway 101 S/B CLOSED. Large Truck Fire. Avoid the Area. pic.twitter.com/J7vVbhCy8I — Santa Barbara Police (@SB_Police) March 23, 2022

Police say the southbound lanes of the freeway are fully closed and urge drivers to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.