Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Truck fire shuts down southbound Hwy 101 through Santa Barbara

cement truck fire 2-23-22.jpg
Santa Barbara Police Department
Police say an overturned truck has ignited a fire along Hwy 101 in Santa Barbara. The southbound lanes of Hwy 101 were closed near the Cabrillo Blvd. offramp on Wednesday afternoon.
cement truck fire 2-23-22.jpg
Posted at 1:53 PM, Mar 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-23 16:53:39-04

Southbound Hwy 101 is closed after a large truck crashed and caught on fire in Santa Barbara on Wednesday afternoon.

Officials first reported the crash at about 1:26 p.m. in the right hand shoulder of southbound Hwy 101, near the Cabrillo Blvd. offramp.

Initial reports indicate the driver lost control of the vehicle. The truck overturned and caught fire near the railroad tracks. The fire ignited nearby brush.

The fire department has stopped trains along the railroad tracks.

Santa Barbara Police and Santa Barbara City Fire crews were on scene of the crash

Police say the southbound lanes of the freeway are fully closed and urge drivers to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
MicrosoftTeams-image (6).png