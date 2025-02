A truck towing a trailer overturned on Highway 101 on Cuesta Grade, leading to the closure of multiple lanes Thursday afternoon.

The accident was first reported at 4:53 p.m.

The Nos. 1 and 2 lanes are closed as of 5:01 p.m. Officials did not give an estimated reopening time for those lanes.

Caltrans

It's unclear if anyone is injured or how many vehicles are involved in the accident.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.