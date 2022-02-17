Truck snags power lines in Shell Beach causing outage

Power is out for many in the Shell Beach area Thursday morning.

A food delivery truck exiting off Highway 101 snagged a power line, bringing one pole down and bending two others.

It happened around 7:40 a.m. on Shell Beach Road near Spyglass Drive.

The southbound Spyglass Drive offramp is closed along with a portion of Shell Beach Road.

PG&E has crews on scene along with police and fire.

CHP estimates the offramp will be closed for several hours.

No word on when power to the impacted PG&E customers will be restored.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.