Truck snags power lines in Shell Beach causing outage

Power is out for many in the Shell Beach area Thursday morning.
A food delivery truck exiting off Highway 101 snagged a power line, bringing one pole down and bending two others.
It happened around 7:40 a.m. on Shell Beach Road near Spyglass Drive.
The southbound Spyglass Drive offramp is closed along with a portion of Shell Beach Road.
PG&E has crews on scene along with police and fire.
CHP estimates the offramp will be closed for several hours.
No word on when power to the impacted PG&E customers will be restored.
This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.