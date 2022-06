A truck spill brought traffic to a standstill in the southbound lanes of Hwy 101 in Santa Maria Wednesday morning.

CHP reports a truck spilled asphalt across the highway just north of Alvin Ave. at about 7:47 a.m.

Just before 9 a.m., Caltrans issued a Sig Alert that fully closed the southbound lanes of the highway. Two of the three lanes have reopened.

Officials urge drivers to be cautious and expect a slowdown in the area.