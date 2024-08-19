Trump supporters organize "Trump Train" through SLO county

Supporters of Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump participated in a state-wide "Trump Train" across California on Sunday.

The event's organizers, We the People CA, called the central meeting location in Paso Robles its "main event".

Attendees gathered in the city, where they could purchase event tickets for $10. The tickets would give them access to merchandise and food trucks.

We the People CA said that revenue from ticket sales would go toward the cost of the venue.

Participants then drove their cars in a procession to San Luis Obispo, eventually meeting at Santa Rosa Park Sunday afternoon.

According to the organization's website, the train served as a "peaceful assembly" of "like-minded patriots" across the state.