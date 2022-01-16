Tsunami advisory canceled for Central Coast

A tsunami advisory in effect for San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties Saturday was canceled early Sunday morning.

The advisory was in effect for the entire West Coast following an underwater volcanic eruption near Tonga and was canceled around 12:30 a.m. Sunday.

No major damage was reported locally but surges took place at local beaches throughout the day.

PG&E Meteorologist John Lindsey says that a NOAA tide gauge at Port San Luis reported a water level of 8.8 feet Saturday morning, which Lindsey says is the highest level ever seen at that location.

The National Weather Service says an increased rip current danger will persist Sunday.

