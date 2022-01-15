Tsunami Advisory issued for the Central Coast after a volcanic eruption in the Pacific

A tsunami advisory has been issued for the entire west coast of the U.S. after an undersea volcano erupted in spectacular fashion near the Pacific nation of Tonga. This began a 1.0 magnitude earthquake beneath the surface of the ocean at approximately 8:27 pm pacific time.

AP In this satellite image taken by Himawari-8, a Japanese weather satellite, and released by the agency, shows an undersea volcano eruption at the Pacific nation of Tonga Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022. An undersea volcano erupted in spectacular fashion near the Pacific nation of Tonga on Saturday, sending large waves crashing across the shore and people rushing to higher ground. (Japan Meteorology Agency via AP)

The water displaced sent wave energy rolling across the pacific basin in the form of a tsunami.

The National Weather Service issued the advisory just before 5 a.m. PT Saturday. The agency says people should move off beaches and away from harbors, marinas, bays, or inlets. Those in boats should seek deeper waters.

The advisory covers all coastal areas from Southern California to Alaska but here is what it means for the Central Coast.

While there will be added wave energy and the possibility for dangerous rip currents. Tsunami advisories mean that a tsunami capable of producing strong currents or waves dangerous to persons in or very near the water is expected or is already occurring. Areas in the advisory should not expect widespread inundation.

Tsunamis are a series of waves dangerous many hours after initial arrival time. The first wave may not be the largest.

According to the National Weather Service, the energy will reach the Central Coast at Port San Luis California 7:40 AM, and Santa Barbara California at 7:45 AM.

Here are some other times across the west coast:

Adak Alaska 600 AM. AKST. January 15.

Shemya Alaska 615 AM. AKST. January 15.

Fort Bragg California 735 AM. PST. January 15.

Monterey California 735 AM. PST. January 15.

Port San Luis California 740 AM. PST. January 15.

Santa Barbara California 745 AM. PST. January 15.

La Jolla California 750 AM. PST. January 15.

Los Angeles Harbor California 750 AM. PST. January 15.

Unalaska Alaska 650 AM. AKST. January 15.

Port Orford Oregon 755 AM. PST. January 15.

Newport Beach California 755 AM. PST. January 15.

Oceanside California 755 AM. PST. January 15.

Crescent City California 800 AM. PST. January 15.

Brookings Oregon 800 AM. PST. January 15.

Charleston Oregon 810 AM. PST. January 15.

Sand Point Alaska 710 AM. AKST. January 15.

San Francisco California 810 AM. PST. January 15.

Langara British Columbia 830 AM. PST. January 15.

Newport Oregon 830 AM. PST. January 15.

Long Beach Washington 835 AM. PST. January 15.

Saint Paul Alaska 735 AM. AKST. January 15.

La Push Washington 845 AM. PST. January 15.

Cold Bay Alaska 745 AM. AKST. January 15.

Seaside Oregon 845 AM. PST. January 15.

Kodiak Alaska 750 AM. AKST. January 15.

Neah Bay Washington 850 AM. PST. January 15.

Tofino British Columbia 850 AM. PST. January 15.

Westport Washington 850 AM. PST. January 15.

Sitka Alaska 755 AM. AKST. January 15.

Moclips Washington 855 AM. PST. January 15.

Elfin Cove Alaska 755 AM. AKST. January 15.

Seward Alaska 815 AM. AKST. January 15.

Yakutat Alaska 815 AM. AKST. January 15.

Valdez Alaska 830 AM. AKST. January 15.

For more information visit tsunami.gov or our previous story.