UPDATE: Tsunami Watch changed to Advisory for California coast

UPDATE (6:49 p.m.) - The Tsunami Watch issued for California has been changed to a Tsunami Advisory.

The following post explains the differences between watches, advisories and warnings:

A Tsunami Watch is out for our coastal areas. As more information comes in, we will either see this become a Warning, an Advisory, or an Information Statement. Stay tuned for updates. https://t.co/a5BRD08RxO pic.twitter.com/8UKWk2Ee7v — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) July 30, 2025

The National Tsunami Warning Center advises people in Warning and Advisory areas to do the following:



Move out of the water, off the beach, and away from harbors, marinas, breakwaters, bays and inlets.

Be alert to and follow instructions from your local emergency officials.

Boat operators: Where time and conditions permit, move your boat out to sea to a depth of at least 180 feet. If at sea, avoid entering shallow water, harbors, marinas, bays, and inlets to avoid floating and submerged debris and strong currents.

Do not go to the shore to observe the tsunami.

Do not return to the coast until local emergency officials indicate it is safe to do so.

A Tsunami Advisory means a tsunami with strong waves and currents is possible, and currents at beaches and in harbors, marinas, bays and inlets may be especially dangerous.

___

(5:38 p.m.) - A Tsunami Watch has been issued for the West Coast, including California, following an 8.7 magnitude earthquake in Russia.

According to NOAA's U.S. Tsunami Warning System, the Tsunami Watch includes southeast Alaska, British Columbia, Washington, Oregon, and California.

The earthquake struck at 4:25 p.m. Pacific, about 80 miles southeast of Petropavlovsk Kamchatka.

According to the Tsunami Warning Center, a potential tsunami could reach Port San Luis at 12:35 a.m. and Santa Barbara at 12:50 a.m.

"Tsunami Watches are an advance notice to areas that could be impacted by a tsunami at a later time," according to the National Weather Service.

Alaska's Aleutian Islands are under a Tsunami Warning, as well as the Hawaiian Islands.

According to the Tsunami Warning Center, the quake had generated a tsunami that could cause damage along the coastlines of all of the Hawaiian Islands, with the first waves expected around 7 p.m. local time.

