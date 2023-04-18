Tuesday is special election for Paso Robles Joint Unified School District

There’s still time to vote in special election for the Paso Robles Joint Unified School District.

Qualified voters have until 8 p.m. Tuesday to cast their ballots in-person at select polling locations.

Around 31,000 vote-by-mail ballots were initially sent out and by last week, around 7,000 had been returned.

After being ousted from a spot on the PRJUSD Board of Trustees, Kenney Enney is running to reclaim his position.

Angela Hollander is the other name on the ballot.

Officials with the County of San Luis Obispo say the special will cost the district almost $500,000.

Election officials say results from vote-by-mail ballots returned prior to Election Day will begin to come out shortly after 8 p.m.

The results will be updated on this website.

Election officials say they believe all votes will be counted sometime between May 5 through May 10. The election must be certified before May 18.

You can vote by mail, in person, or at a ballot drop-off location within the district. To find a drop-off location, click here.

To learn more about the candidates, click here.