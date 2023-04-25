Tuesday morning SpaceX launch scheduled at Vandenberg Space Force Base

A SpaceX rocket launch is scheduled to take place this Tuesday, April 25 at Vandenberg Space Force Base.

The Falcon 9 rocket is set to take off at 6:40 a.m.

WATCH:



The rocket will be carrying 46 Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit. Starlink is SpaceX's high-speed broadband satellite internet service designed to reach remote communities.

If the launch is scrubbed for any reason, there is a backup launch opportunity at the same time on Wednesday, April 26.

Following stage separation, about eight minutes after liftoff, SpaceX plans to land the rocket's first stage booster on the Of Course I Still Love You droneship stationed in the Pacific Ocean. The booster being used in this launch was used in a dozen previous missions.

A live webcast of the launch is scheduled to begin about five minutes prior to liftoff.

