A PG&E project to replace a transmission utility pole and temporarily suspend aerial conductors along Highway 41 is underway.

Caltrans officials in a press release said this project is two miles from the Highway 1 Interchange in Morro Bay and will continue until 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

Highway 41 will be closed intermittently in both directions to allow for this roadwork. The bike lane and shoulder will also be closed until 4 p.m.

Officials say delays will not exceed 10 minutes.