Tuesday's State of the Union Address is changing KSBY News times

Regular KSBY News times are changing Tuesday as the 2023 State of the Union Address is being broadcast in prime time.

The State of the Union Address will begin at 6 p.m. and is expected to wrap up at 8 p.m.

You can watch KSBY news at 4 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Nightly News will begin at 5:30 p.m.

KSBY News at 6 p.m. is canceled as the State of the Union Address will begin at that time.

Night Court will be at 8 p.m., and American Auto begins at 8:30 p.m.

Jeopardy! will start at 9 p.m., and Wheel of Fortune begins at 9:30 p.m.

Our regular newscasts will air at 10 p.m. on the CW and at 11 p.m. on KSBY.

To see our programming schedule, you can click here.

You can also stream KSBY News live on our website or anytime on the KSBY App, which you can download on the Amazon Firestick, Roku TV or Apple TV.

