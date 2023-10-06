Tumbling Tabby: Check out our clumsy Pet of the Week

Every Friday we feature an adoptable animal from the Woods Humane Society shelter in San Luis Obispo, this week it is time to introduce Gravy, a two-year-old playful cat who has been at the Woods Humane Society Atascadero cattery for six months.

He loves to play with the other cats and would do best if adopted with one of his friends or to a home with cats.

He loves to play and sleep in the sun but has some hearing loss in one ear. With limited hearing on one side, he struggles with balance making for some very cute tumbles.

He will be available at 11 a.m. today at the Woods Humane Society Catery in Atascadero for more details on him or the other available check out this link!