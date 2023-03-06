Turkey, Syria earthquake benefit hosted by Rotary Club of Morro Bay

The Morro Bay community is giving back and showing up for those impacted by the devasting Turkey, and Syria earthquakes by throwing a relief benefit on Tuesday.

The Rotary Club of Morro Bay is partnering with the Grape Leaf restaurant and the Coalesce Book Store and Garden Chapel to make this happen.

The rotary has established a mechanism to fund the Rotary Club of Ankara, Turkey which is currently leading the aid efforts on the ground. The Ankara Club District 2430 will receive the Rotary Club of Morro Bay's donations through Rotary International and use the funds exclusively to aid those in the ravaged areas of Turkey and Syria.

The Central Coast community is invited to gather at this benefit on Tuesday from 4 to 6:30 p.m. at Coalesce Book Store located at 845 Main St., in Morro Bay. Mediterranean food will be provided by Grape Leaf.

There is no set fee to attend, and donations will be accepted at the door.