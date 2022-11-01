Turkey Trot supports holiday meals for neighbors in need

On Thanksgiving morning at 8:30 starting either at the Avila Beach Promenade or Pismo Beach, hundreds of walkers will participate in the San Luis Obispo Turkey Trot to raise funds for holiday meals.

The two in-person options are a 2-mile walk along the Bob Jones Trail in Avila Beach or along the ocean by the Pismo Beach pier. Others who opt to participate virtually can complete a walk, run, or hike on their own or with family and friends at a location of their choice or participate in spirit.

The SLO Food Bank Turkey Trot creates awareness about food insecurity in the community and raises vital funds to provide nourishment and hope to individuals and families during the holidays. This holiday season, the SLO Food Bank plans to distribute over 3,000 holiday proteins, including turkeys, hams, and chickens, as well as hundreds of thousands of pounds of other nutritious foods, such as produce and shelf-stable goods.

Each registration will come with an exclusive event t-shirt and the opportunity to fundraise. Fundraisers that reach certain milestones will be eligible for special SLO Food Bank merchandise.

Plus, when community members register before November 14, they will be entered to win a pair of tickets to the Próxima Parada show on December 2 at the Fremont Theater. The winner will be announced on November 15.

Additionally, anyone who registers and posts a selfie on social media with the hashtag #sloturkeytrot2022 will be entered into a raffle for a chance to win one of five $50 Running Warehouse gift cards.

Finally, the top fundraising team captain will receive a $100 Running Warehouse gift card, and the top fundraising individual will receive a Beda Biergarten $50 gift card.

Online registration can be accessed here.