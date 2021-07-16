Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Twain Harte man identified as pedestrian hit, killed in Morro Bay

items.[0].image.alt
KSBY
The area where police believe a pedestrian was hit in Morro Bay July 15, 2021
Pedestrian killed.jpeg
Posted at 3:45 PM, Jul 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-16 18:45:45-04

Police have identified the pedestrian killed after being hit by a garbage truck in Morro Bay Thursday as Mark Richard Evans, 69.

Police responded to the roundabout on Morro Bay Boulevard around noon and found the body of Evans, who is from Twain Harte, which is located outside Yosemite in Tuolumne County.

The investigation revealed that Evans was crossing Morro Bay Boulevard at Bernado Avenue when he was hit by the Mission County Disposal Truck and later found up the road at the roundabout.

Police say the driver of the truck is cooperating with the investigation and drugs, alcohol or speed do not appear to be contributing factors.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Morro Bay police at (805) 772-6225.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
hometown heroes 300x200 promo.jpg

Nominate Your Hero Today