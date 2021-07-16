Twain Harte man identified as pedestrian hit, killed in Morro Bay

Police have identified the pedestrian killed after being hit by a garbage truck in Morro Bay Thursday as Mark Richard Evans, 69.

Police responded to the roundabout on Morro Bay Boulevard around noon and found the body of Evans, who is from Twain Harte, which is located outside Yosemite in Tuolumne County.

The investigation revealed that Evans was crossing Morro Bay Boulevard at Bernado Avenue when he was hit by the Mission County Disposal Truck and later found up the road at the roundabout.

Police say the driver of the truck is cooperating with the investigation and drugs, alcohol or speed do not appear to be contributing factors.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Morro Bay police at (805) 772-6225.

