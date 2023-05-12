Twin Cities Comm. Hospital courtyard named in honor of longtime doctor

A longtime physician was honored at Twin Cities Community Hospital this week.

The center courtyard at the hospital in Templeton was named in honor of Doctor Tom Hale and his legacy. A dedication ceremony took place in the courtyard Wednesday, which included a presentation by Congressman Jimmy Panetta’s office.

Dr. Hale, who served at the hospital for nearly 40 years, retiring in 2021, was also presented with a certificate of appreciation by Supervisor John Peschong.

A spokesperson with Tenet Health says Hale cared for nearly 100,000 patients during his time at Twin and is credited with helping create San Luis Obispo County’s coordinated trauma system along with helping lead and bring the first group of residency-trained and board certified emergency physicians to the county.

The presentation from Congressman Panetta’s office included a special proclamation in Hale’s honor, which Tenet Health says was read into the Congressional Record and will live in the Library of Congress.

Wednesday’s dedication, which dozens of other physicians also reportedly took part in, was just of one the events that took place at Twin Cities Community Hospital as part of National Hospital Week.