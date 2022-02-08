Twin Cities Community Hospital celebrates 45th year

Twin Cities Community Hospital staff and leadership celebrated the hospital's 45th year Monday afternoon.

Twin Cities Community Hospital, located at 1100 Las Tablas Rd. in Templeton, was founded in 1977 when War Memorial Hospital in Paso Robles and the Atascadero City Hospital consolidated. The hospital was named for Paso Robles and Atascadero, the twin cities, and was located between them.

Twin Cities boasts San Luis Obispo County's busiest emergency department. It is the only hospital serving north San Luis Obispo County, and covers the area from Cuesta Grade to Monterey County, including Cambria and San Simeon, to the Carrizo Plain.

The celebration was quiet out of reverence to hospital workers and patients, a spokesperson for Tenet Health told KSBY.