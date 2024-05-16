Twin Cities hospital staff recognized during healthcare week

Local healthcare workers are being recognized during Healthcare Week.

Twin Cities Community Hospital in Templeton held a celebration and barbecue Wednesday to honor workers at the hospital.

Healthcare Week is a combination of Nurses Week and Hospital Week.

"It takes everybody not just nurses and doctors, anywhere from the housekeepers to the lab, respiratory, everybody involved. It truly takes a village to make it run and to care for our community, and that's what we all do this for, is to take care of our community and each other," said nurse Margie Heinen.

Staff members wore red in honor of the event's "Be Love" theme.