Twitchell Reservoir capacity highest since at least 2000

Twitchell Reservoir is at its highest water storage level since the turn of the century.

The reservoir is at more than 50% capacity (over 620 feet) after being near 1% capacity before the January 9 storms.

Constructed in 1959, the reservoir, located east of Santa Maria, is used as a flood prevention tool for the Santa Maria Valley. Santa Barbara County officials tell KSBY that there is no worry that the reservoir would spill over in the near future, even with expected rain over the next week.

According to the County of Santa Barbara website, this is the highest Twitchell Reservoir has been since at least 2000 (click here to see). The reservoir was over 615 feet during the 2011-2012 winter season.

