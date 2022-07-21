Two-alarm fire destroys mobile home in Los Alamos, "hydrants are dry"

UPDATE (2:02 p.m.) - The mobile home is destroyed after catching fire, fire official say.

The fire was knocked about one hour after it was first called in.

Photos taken from a Santa Barbara County helicopter show smoke rising from a blackened section of land between San Antonio Blvd. and Price Ranch Rd.

#MobileFire - UPDATE- IC reporting forward progress stopped on vegetation fire. Structure is total loss. IC requesting two additional engines to assist with mop-up. (SBCASU Photos) pic.twitter.com/BlDHswagaw — SBCFireInfo (@EliasonMike) July 21, 2022

Two more engines are headed to the fire to help mop up.

UPDATE (1:47 p.m.) - Fire official say the fire has burned into nearby brush and is threatening multiple nearby homes.

Santa Barbara County Fire Public Information Officer Mike Eliason tweeted that there was a problem with the water source at the mobile home park, but did not elaborate.

16 crews are at the fire, and several more are on their way.

Helicopters 308 and 964 were initially sent to the fire, but have been cleared.

So far, no word on what sparked the fire.

A mobile home caught fire and is burning in Los Alamos Thursday afternoon, officials report.

The two-alarm fire was first called in at 12:49 p.m. for a home burning in the Rancho Alamo Trailer Park, along Hwy 101 and San Antonio Blvd.

More than a dozen units were dispatched to the home, which officials say is fully engulfed.

All occupants of the home safely evacuated before crews arrived.

Fire officials say nearby hydrants are dry. Water tenders are on their way to the fire, which is spreading to the grass, Santa Barbara County Public Information Officer Scott Safechuck said in a tweet.

CHP incident report logs call the blaze a "massive fire" and say it is crossing Price Ranch Rd.

A nearby building is threatened.

#MobleIncident:StructureFire. IC reports hydrants are dry. Water Tender en route, fire spreading to the grass. SBC Crew 11 & ASU requested. — Scott Safechuck (@SBCFireInfo) July 21, 2022

