Two arrested after fentanyl, methamphetamine found in police search

Two people have been arrested after police found methamphetamine and fentanyl with them during a search, San Luis Obispo Police said Tuesday.

Gloria Flores, 22, and Kevin McElearney, 32, were arrested along the 1500 block of Calle Joaquin on Saturday after officers were sent to the area for a car alarm going off.

Police say they found McElearney was on probation and had a felony warrant, so officers searched the car and the pockets of Flores and McElearney.

During the search, they found what they believed to be fentanyl and methamphetamine, as well as cash, a digital scale and paraphernalia.

McElearney was arrested and booked at the San Luis Obispo County Jail on a felony warrant, misdemeanor possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor possession of fentanyl and misdemeanor possession of paraphernalia.

Flores was arrested and booked on felony possession of narcotics for sale, felony possession of a controlled substance, and misdemeanor possession of paraphernalia.

McElearney's bail is set at $10,000. Flores's bail is set at $50,000.