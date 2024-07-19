Watch Now
Two arrested after officers find drugs, guns in vehicle, AGPD reports

Arroyo Grande Police Department
Items seized during the arrest of two people on Wednesday, July 17, 2024, in Arroyo Grande.
Posted at 3:21 PM, Jul 19, 2024

Two people were arrested in Arroyo Grande on Wednesday after police say officers found drugs and guns in their vehicle.

Police say they were called to the 900 block of Rancho Parkway at about 8 p.m. for a report of two people who were possibly intoxicated in a parked car.

When officers arrived, they discovered that the two people, identified as 38-year-old Courtney Opely of Oceano and 32-year-old Ryan Flaherty of Bakersfield, had outstanding warrants.

Police say officers searched the vehicle and found a loaded AR-15 platform rifle with an altered serial number, a bolt-action rifle, and a loaded handgun. They also reportedly found a large amount of suspected fentanyl, other drugs and paraphernalia.

Opely and Flaherty were arrested for their warrants as well as multiple other charges related to weapons possession and drug sales and possession.

