Two arrested for possession of drugs in Paso Robles, police say

Paso Robles police officers arrested two people while serving a search warrant Wednesday afternoon.

Police say at around 2:40 pm, officers served a search warrant on the 900 Block of St Ann Drive.

During the search, officers recovered substances, paraphernalia, and other evidence to support an ongoing drug sales investigation.

Ashley Cook, 30, of Paso Robles and Stephen Chargin, 34 of Paso Robles were arrested for drug-related offenses.

Both were booked at the San Luis Obispo County Jail.

Officers say the investigation is ongoing, and the Paso Robles Police Department is requesting anyone with any information to call the PRPD at (805) 237-6464. Those wishing to remain anonymous are encouraged to call Crime Stoppers' 24-hour hotline at 805-549-STOP or by texting "SLOTIPS" plus your message" to CRIMES (274637).