Two Arroyo Grande-based churches hold "Back-to-School Bash" events

The first annual Gospel Lighthouse Church "Back-to-School Bash" took place Sunday afternoon.

This was a chance for families to pick up free school supplies for their children. There was a giveaway of 400 backpacks and 50 bikes.

"School's always a busy time, an expensive time, and we want to do what we can to give back to the community," Stephen Hill, senior pastor at Gospel Lighthouse Church told KSBY.

Families could enjoy free hamburgers, hot dogs, and a cake walk as well as participate in games. The event was held from 1 to 3 p.m. at Arroyo Grande's Gospel Lighthouse Church on Fair Oaks Ave.

And that was not the only "Back-to-School Bash" that took place over the weekend.

Equippers Church hosted its second year of backpack giveaways to the community on Sunday.

There was free food, activities, face painting, jump houses, and of course free backpacks with supplies for grades K-12.

This took place at Arroyo Grande's Elm Street Park from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m.