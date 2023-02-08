Two art businesses vandalized in San Luis Obispo

Two San Luis Obispo businesses are dealing with vandalism damage after a person used a rock to shatter their glass windows.

The vandalism happened at the San Luis Obispo Museum of Art and SLO Gallery, which are both located on Broad street.

San Luis Obispo police say the incident took place in the middle of the night and there are no leads on who the suspect is, but it appears the same person broke both windows.

They say they have no information about the suspect, other than that they believe it is a male.

The suspect did not take anything from either business.

The San Luis Obispo Police Department says it is still investigating.